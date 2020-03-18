It feels as though we have finally reached a tipping point, or that at least, we are tilting. In recent years we find more and more books confronting what it means to be a human during the anthropocene, with the particular perspective of ourselves within this epoch, and the uncanniness of having caused it.

When I started writing in earnest eight years ago, it still felt fringe to be concerned with looming climate catastrophe, and we didn’t have the words “climate anxiety”, a term defined by the American Psychological Association only in 2017, even as we felt it.