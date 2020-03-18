Losing Eden: How nature affects our well-being
Book review: Lucy Jones moves a little stiffly between enquiry and illustrative prose in this examination of our relationship with the natural world
Losing Eden will convince you that nature is an intrinsic part of ourselves. Photograph: Getty Images
It feels as though we have finally reached a tipping point, or that at least, we are tilting. In recent years we find more and more books confronting what it means to be a human during the anthropocene, with the particular perspective of ourselves within this epoch, and the uncanniness of having caused it.
When I started writing in earnest eight years ago, it still felt fringe to be concerned with looming climate catastrophe, and we didn’t have the words “climate anxiety”, a term defined by the American Psychological Association only in 2017, even as we felt it.