Little Red and Other Stories: Rooted in human feeling and authenticity

It is unusual to start a book review by referring to the dedication, but sitting down with Éilís Ní Dhuibhne’s Little Red and Other Stories I was struck by the first words I encountered: for my friends.

A good writer can transform a simple phrase into something interesting but a great one can elevate it into something profound. While I’ve read and enjoyed many of Ní Dhuibhne’s books over the years, I found something deeply satisfying in these words, implying a writer at ease with herself, her reputation and her work.