Three years ago, Samanta Schweblin’s novella Fever Dream appeared in English and became the hit of the year for those readers who relish something nasty, brutish and short. (Guilty as charged.) It is one of those books of such an intense, disorienting atmosphere that you will always remember where you were when you read it.

Such a launch presents challenges as well as opportunities for the writer. Fever Dream was Schweblin’s first book to be translated into English but her third book overall: she had been perfecting her craft for more than 10 years in her native Spanish language by that time.