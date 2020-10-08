Little Dancer Aged Fourteen: Life of the model for Degas’s artwork

In April 1881, Edgar Degas exhibited a new sculpture at the Salon des Indépendants in Paris. The sculpture, which the artist titled Little Dancer Aged Fourteen, and which was modelled on a young student of the Paris Opera Ballet dance school, caused a sensation. The piece was made of wax, normally just a stage in the process of sculpting, and the statue was dressed in a real ballet tutu, with real ballet slippers and a wig of real hair. It was condemned as ugly, monstrous, repulsive; compared to a monkey, certainly not art.

Now, of course, it is hailed as a masterpiece and, as French author Camille Laurens details in her absorbing publication, the subject of any number of contemporary accounts, many of them fictional: there have been two novels, a television film, even a musical.