Listening Still: Heartwarming, twinkling with Irishness

Book review: Anne Griffin’s writing is even more assured in her second novel

Edel Coffey
Anne Griffin returns with her second novel Listening Still.

Anne Griffin returns with her second novel Listening Still.

Second album syndrome is a well-known problem afflicting musicians, but the challenge of following up a huge literary success must be an equally daunting prospect.

Anne Griffin’s debut novel, When All Is Said, was the bestselling debut of 2019 in Ireland, and has since sold a total of 120,000 copies across 16 languages. It was a gift of a story, told through the perfect structural device of Maurice Hannigan, an 84-year-old farmer, making five toasts over the course of an evening to the five most important people in his life.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.