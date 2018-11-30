Lisa Harding on Harvesting: the Book Club podcast

Debut author tells Laura Slattery why she had to write her novel about sex trafficking
Lisa Harding talks about the process of researching the novel and giving voice to her young characters on the page

Lisa Harding talks about the process of researching the novel and giving voice to her young characters on the page

 

Harvesting, the award-winning debut novel by Lisa Harding, is the story of the exploitation and trafficking of girls that Sabina Coyne Higgins said “needs to be widely read”. In this month’s Irish Times Book Club podcast, recorded at the Irish Writers Centre in Parnell Square in Dublin, Harding tells us why she had to write this book.

Lisa Harding podcast

The Dublin author, who is also an actor and playwright, talks about the process of researching the novel and giving voice to her young characters Sammy and Nico on the page. She discusses the patterns that appear in real-life cases of trafficking and abuse and how people suffering ongoing trauma often use disassociation as a survival mechanism.

Harding also talks about her work adapting Harvesting for the screen and her desire for it to reflect both the sensitivity and dark humour of this beautifully written, heartbreaking and gut-wrenching novel.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.