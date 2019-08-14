Leap of Faith review: How the US talked itself into the second Gulf war
Michael J Mazarr offers a study in groupthink, dysfunction and personal pathology
US president George W Bush following a meeting with the Interagency Team on Iraq at Camp David in Maryland, June 12, 2006, with vice-president Dick Cheney, defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld and secretary of state Condoleezza Rice. Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters
Consider this sagacious assessment of the folly of attempting to overthrow Saddam Hussein following the 1991 Gulf war:
“[T]o get rid of him [would have entailed deploying] a very large force for a long time into Iraq to run him to ground and then you’ve got to worry about what comes after.”