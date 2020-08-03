Lads, lads, lads! Can we please shelve the all-male sports book section?

As the saying goes, it takes many attempts to break the glass ceiling. Unfortunately, this is true for the smaller things like representation in book shops and for the larger things like a female taoiseach.

After writing an article here about the lack of women in a section in a Dublin bookshop last year, I received a direct message on Twitter from the company’s account saying that they had rectified the issue. I was pleasantly surprised to see the changes made, but this, of course, didn’t last. It again becomes a “Where’s Wally” type of game, where you have to attempt to find the women across the sports shelves.

So, for the hard of learning, here is the 2020 antidote to an all-male shelf.

1. They Don’t Teach This by Eniola Aloku (Penguin Books, 2019)

In the 2019 version of this article, Eniola Aloku’s autobiography had yet to be released, but since then, her story has only become more important. Over her time playing soccer for England, achieving a remarkable 102 caps, Aloku was subject to racism from those who should have supported her. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, and increasing frustration with how professional football leagues have dealt with racism thus far, Aloku’s voice was and remains stand-alone in its bravery, sacrificing her professional career and her dream to stand up for herself.

2. Mud, Maul, Mascara by Catherine Spencer (Unbound, 2020)

Former English rugby captain Catherine Spencer’s autobiography was released in 2020, and centres around the question: how do you get over your dream of losing a World Cup? What if you were the leader to do it?

The book offers interesting insights from Spencer, who provides a unique angle on well-worn topics, preferring the non-professional nature of women’s rugby, the resentment that comes with doing the work that younger generations benefit from and the hold sport holds over you long after you’ve stopped playing. The English rugby international crowd-funded this autobiography, which although admirable, could occasionally have done with more editorial oversight.

3. Eat, Sweat, Play by Anna Kessel (MacMillan, 2016)

This book by the editor of the Daily Telegraph’s monthly women’s sports supplement about the importance of sport and exercise for women of all backgrounds and abilities is a great read, no matter how active you think you are or aren’t. Her story, alongside the stories of many different women she includes, explores topics like the pay gap, breastfeeding and making sport work to fit your life.

4. A Life Without Limits: A World Champion’s Journey by Chrissie Wellington (Center Street, 2012)

In 2007, Chrissie Wellington won the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii. A Life without Limits chronicles her journey including growing up in England, battling with anorexia, and a near-death experience. The book is part memoir, part manual, outlining the diet, training and mindset routines that fuelled her through one of the world’s most arduous physical challenges.

5. Night Games by Anna Krien (Yellow Jersey Press, 2014)

An Australian Football League (AFL) player is accused of sexual assault, and – in a situation now familiar to Irish readers – the story takes over the country, in newspaper columns, radio talk shows and in the courts of legal and of public opinion. Australian journalist Anna Krien won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year in 2014 for Night Games. Krien questions her position as a journalist and as a woman, widening her scope beyond the singular case at hand and asking whether the culture of men’s professional sports lends itself to this sort of behaviour.

6. Roar by Samantha Lane (Michael Joseph, 2018)

Journalist Samantha Lane provides a clinical, thorough look into the AFLW in Roar, with interviews from everyone to players like Daisy Pearce and Tayla Harris, as well as trailblazing coaches like Bec Goddard. Roar relays the story behind the AFLW’s birth, and what happened once women joined one of the country’s most popular games. This is a must-read for anyone who wants to learn about the game our own Gaelic games players are flocking to join.

7. The National Team by Caitlin Murray (Abrams Press, 2019)

Published last year, Caitlin Murray brings the reader through the history of the US women’s national team from the Mia Hamm years through to the 2019 World Cup and of course, the legal battle with US Soccer. Given the growing importance of the side as one of the best soccer teams internationally and as political activists, this book is a must-read for any soccer fan. How they grew their fanbase from the 1990s should be of real interest to anyone involved in Irish soccer.

8. The Girls: An All-American Town, a Predatory Doctor, and the Untold Story of the Gymnasts Who Brought Him Down by Abigail Pesta (Seal Press, 2019)

If you watched Athlete A on Netflix, and thought “How could anyone have allowed this to go on?” this book is your answer. Journalist Abigail Pesta draws a harrowing picture of Larry Nassar and of the institutions, which had received complaints about Nassar since the 1980s, that protected him.

Among others, Pesta speaks to his expected first victim, the girl who got out on time, the girl who screamed, the numerous girls who were not believed. And now, Pesta, and the reader, are listening.

9. Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance by Simone Biles (Zondervan, 2016)

Simone Biles is many things: US gymnast, activist, survivor. This book takes the reader through her life, from being adopted by her grandparents due to her mother’s substance abuse problem, to becoming the most decorated gymnast in history. Biles’s story is far from conventional and an example of sports story telling at its finest. As she said herself, “”I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I’m the first Simone Biles.”

10. One Life by Megan Rapinoe (Penguin, November 2020)

For people who aren’t soccer fans, Rapinoe first came to global attention when she announced that she wouldn’t visit the White House if the US won the Women’s World Cup in 2019, drawing ire from President Trump. However, her political activism began long before Trump’s inauguration, with Rapinoe joining NFL player Colin Kaepernick in 2016, kneeling during the national anthem and being outspoken against US Soccer in the fight for pay equity. A recipient of the Golden Boot, the Ballon d’Or Feminin, Rapinoe’s blend of activism and athleticism has made her one of the world’s most valuable figures and her autobiography is one not to miss.