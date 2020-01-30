Knife by Jo Nesbo is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason offer. When you buy Saturday’s newspaper, you can also purchase this latest slice of Scandi noir by the bestselling Norwegian for just €4.99, a saving of €7.

Marian Keyes has written an article for the Magazine – How do we know when we’re grown up? – to mark the publication of her latest novel, Grown Ups. In Weekend Review, a cross-section of Irish writers discuss the state of the nation in the run-up to the general election and what they would say to our politicians. In Ticket, John Banville, author under the new nom de plume BW Black of The Secret Guests, writes about its novel theory that Britain’s future queen Elizabeth and her sister Margaret found refuge in an Irish Big House during the second World War. Eoin Colfer talks to Niamh Donnelly about his new novel for adults, High Fire, and the long-awaited film premiere of Artemis Fowl; and there is a new poem for St Brigid’s Day by Moya Cannon.

Our reviews include Leaf Arbuthnot on The Nine Hundred by Heather Dune Macadam; Seán Hewitt on Agency by William Gibson; Diarmaid Ferriter on new books on Irish diplomats’ role in Sunningdale and Belfast Agreement negotiations; Lucy Sweeney Byrne on anthologies celebrating the best of the New Statesman and the LRB; Tanya Sweeney on You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters by Kate Murphy; Catherine Conroy on Adults by Emma Jane Unsworth; Niamh Donnelly on Grown Ups by Marian Keyes; Sarah Gilmartin on The Island Child by Molly Aitken; and Sara Keating on the best new children’s books.