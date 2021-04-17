Kitty Stobling Dances On

Who can discern what makes her take the chance

stilt-walking precariously on a downtown street

a dance to catch the eye of passersby

each upturned face gawking questioningly?

They stop mid-step surprised by her performance

a wonder a conundrum a curiosity

Is her love of unexpected grace & the theatrical

what leaves her risking absurdity?

Of these flat-footed rationalists not one believes her

Come dance with Kitty Stobling & dance with me

on mile-high stilts half hidden by clouds

a high-flying myth to help us all see

The rogues of the world mock all that’s beyond them

I’m mainly an observer not smooth on my feet

but I dance in midair where beauty walks waiting

& the love of God stirs like wind in the wheat

Whirling & swirling behind storm-formed clouds

graceful troops dance with Kitty & all the tall trees

high above the timorous faces of the crowd

who never bother with our identities

DS Martin’s collections include Ampersand (Cascade Books) and Conspiracy of Light: Poems Inspired by the Legacy of C S Lewis. He is poet-in-residence at McMaster Divinity College in Ontario.