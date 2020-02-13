Just One More Question by Niall Tubridy is this Saturday’s Irish Times Eason offer

Just One More Question: Stories from a Life in Neurology by Niall Tubridy is this Saturday’s Irish Times Eason offer. When you buy the paper in any branch, you can also buy a copy of the bestselling medical memoir for just €4.99, a saving of €7. Read our review by Seamus O’Mahony here.

In Saturday’s Ticket, Jenny Offill talks to Catherine Conroy about her new novel, Weather, which Sarah Gilmartin reviews. Other reviews include Neil Hegarty on Inventory by Darran Anderson; Philip Ó Ceallaigh on The Hundred Years War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi; Andrew Cunning on The Sound of the Shuttle by Gerald Dawe; Mia Levitin on Parisian Lives: Beckett, de Beauvoir & Me by Deirdre Bair; Tom Tracey on Dictionary of the Undoing by John Freeman; Helen Cullen on A Small Revolution in Germany by Philip Hensher; Leaf Arbuthnot on The Mystery of Love by Andrew Meehan; Becky Long on Highfire by Eoin Colfer; Lucy Sweeney Byrne on Autumn Journal by Louis MacNeice and Claire Hennessy on the best new YA fiction.

Hilary Mantel is coming to Cork. The Booker winner will be reading from The Mirorr and the Light, the final part of her Wolf Hall trilogy, in the Aula Maxima, UCC, on Tuesday, May 19th. The next event in UCC’s Department of English reading series event is a poetry special, with Paula Bohince, Martin Veiga and Billy Ramsell, who have strong connections with UCC, but whose work is international in flavour. The reading takes place at the Creative Zone, Boole Library, UCC at 6.30pm, on Monday, February 24th. Admission is free and all are welcome. On March 24th, John Banville (as Benjamin Black) and Catherine Kirwan will appear at UCC Centre for Executive Education (formerly Cork Savings Bank ), Lapps Quay.

The 31st annual Trinity College Dublin secondhand book sale takes place from Tuesday to Thursday, February 18th to 20th, in the college’s Exam Hall. Proceeds will go to support the college libraries. www.tcd.ie/booksale

Author Jake Goldsmith, who suffers with cystic fibrosis, has created the Barbellion Prize, a new, international literary award for ill and disabled authors. The prize champions published and self-published works which communicate the experience of living with long-term, chronic illness, and disability, to promote an under-represented category of literature.