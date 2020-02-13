Just One More Question by Niall Tubridy is this Saturday’s Irish Times Eason offer

A preview of Saturday’s books pages and a roundup of the latest literary news

 

Just One More Question: Stories from a Life in Neurology by Niall Tubridy is this Saturday’s Irish Times Eason offer. When you buy the paper in any branch, you can also buy a copy of the bestselling medical memoir for just €4.99, a saving of €7. Read our review by Seamus O’Mahony here.

In Saturday’s Ticket, Jenny Offill talks to Catherine Conroy about her new novel, Weather, which Sarah Gilmartin reviews. Other reviews include Neil Hegarty on Inventory by Darran Anderson; Philip Ó Ceallaigh on The Hundred Years War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi; Andrew Cunning on The Sound of the Shuttle by Gerald Dawe; Mia Levitin on Parisian Lives: Beckett, de Beauvoir & Me by Deirdre Bair; Tom Tracey on Dictionary of the Undoing by John Freeman; Helen Cullen on A Small Revolution in Germany by Philip Hensher; Leaf Arbuthnot on The Mystery of Love by Andrew Meehan; Becky Long on Highfire by Eoin Colfer; Lucy Sweeney Byrne on Autumn Journal by Louis MacNeice and Claire Hennessy on the best new YA fiction.

Hilary Mantel is coming to Cork. The Booker winner will be reading from The Mirorr and the Light, the final part of her Wolf Hall trilogy, in the Aula Maxima, UCC, on Tuesday, May 19th. The next event in UCC’s Department of English reading series event is a poetry special, with Paula Bohince, Martin Veiga and Billy Ramsell, who have strong connections with UCC, but whose work is international in flavour. The reading takes place at the Creative Zone, Boole Library, UCC at 6.30pm, on Monday, February 24th. Admission is free and all are welcome. On March 24th, John Banville (as Benjamin Black) and Catherine Kirwan will appear at UCC Centre for Executive Education (formerly Cork Savings Bank ), Lapps Quay.

The 31st annual Trinity College Dublin secondhand book sale takes place from Tuesday to Thursday, February 18th to 20th, in the college’s Exam Hall. Proceeds will go to support the college libraries. www.tcd.ie/booksale

Author Jake Goldsmith, who suffers with cystic fibrosis, has created the Barbellion Prize, a new, international literary award for ill and disabled authors. The prize champions published and self-published works which communicate the experience of living with long-term, chronic illness, and disability, to promote an under-represented category of literature.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.