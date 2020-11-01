Joe Biden: American Dreamer: Short but timely character profile

Book review: Evan Osnos analyses the politics of the White House candidate

Suzanne Lynch
Joe Biden: lost his first wife and infant daughter in a car crash in 1972, and later lost his 46-year-old son, Beau, to cancer. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster

In October 2015, Joe Biden held a press conference in the White House Rose Garden. His eldest son Beau had recently died and  Hillary Clinton was considering a bid for president. Flanked by his wife, Jill, and President Barack Obama, the vice-president announced he would not be running to succeed Obama.

“He had run his last race, or so it appeared,” writes Evan Osnos. “But Biden’s life had often turned in directions that were difficult to predict, and it was about to turn once more.”

