Joe Biden: American Dreamer: Short but timely character profile

In October 2015, Joe Biden held a press conference in the White House Rose Garden. His eldest son Beau had recently died and Hillary Clinton was considering a bid for president. Flanked by his wife, Jill, and President Barack Obama, the vice-president announced he would not be running to succeed Obama.

“He had run his last race, or so it appeared,” writes Evan Osnos. “But Biden’s life had often turned in directions that were difficult to predict, and it was about to turn once more.”