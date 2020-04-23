A single hand discovered by a mudlarker on the banks of the Thames provides the opening to The Cutting Place (HarperCollins, £12.99), Jane Casey’s latest police procedural to feature DS Maeve Kerrigan.

Soon Maeve is investigating the whereabouts of the missing freelance journalist Paige Hargreaves, who has “a fearless ability to puncture overblown privilege”, a description that could equally apply to Maeve. The investigation leads Maeve to the doors of the Chiron Club, an all-male bastion of wealth and power frequented by “politicians, judges, media bosses, billionaires” that has a reputation for boorish chauvinism at its ostentatious fundraising dinners (“even nice guys will do horrible things if they think no one’s going to find out,” Maeve’s colleague Josh Derwent tells her).