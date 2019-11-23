It’s a Yes! The inside stories of how Ireland repealed the Eighth
Book review: The remarkable rise of Together for Yes; plus obstetrician Peter Boylan writes about his role in the campaign
People gather at the mural of Savita Halappanavar in Portabello, Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning after the celebrations that followed the yes vote in the Repeal the Eighth referendum. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
It's a Yes! How Together for Yes Repealed the Eighth and Transformed Irish Society by Gráinne Griffin, Orla O'Connor and Ailbhe Smyth, with Alison O'Connor (Orpen Press, 220pp, €15)
In the Shadow of the Eighth by Peter Boylan (Penguin Ireland, 288pp, £14.99)