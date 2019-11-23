It’s a Yes! The inside stories of how Ireland repealed the Eighth

Book review: The remarkable rise of Together for Yes; plus obstetrician Peter Boylan writes about his role in the campaign

Liz Farsaci

People gather at the mural of Savita Halappanavar in Portabello, Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning after the celebrations that followed the yes vote in the Repeal the Eighth referendum. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

People gather at the mural of Savita Halappanavar in Portabello, Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning after the celebrations that followed the yes vote in the Repeal the Eighth referendum. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

It's a Yes! How Together for Yes Repealed the Eighth and Transformed Irish Society by Gráinne Griffin, Orla O'Connor and Ailbhe Smyth, with Alison O'Connor (Orpen Press, 220pp, €15)

In the Shadow of the Eighth by Peter Boylan (Penguin Ireland, 288pp, £14.99)

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.