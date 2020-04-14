Isolation, a poem by Gerard Smyth

Bunched together like a gathering tribe

the daffodils rise again and there are signs

of sun behind the clouds.

We still have bread and books

and songs to keep the radio alive.

A note through the door is a kind surprise

and birds on the branches

of the trees outside stay up late.

The mornings are not so dark,

the internet takes us to the works of art,

tunes us in to Debussy or Paul Simon,

brings us close to the faraway country

where loved ones are.

A kite above someone’s back garden

rises and dips and gives a moment of joy

to a face in the window of isolation.

March 17th-19th, 2020