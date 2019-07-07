There is perhaps no more dangerous idea abroad in our times than the notion that a solid border – a wall, if you like – can be raised between human culture and the natural world.

It’s a wall that has, ironically enough, sometimes been erected by those most passionate about conservation. Intellectual exiles from industrialised societies have fantasised about “pristine wilderness” unsullied by humankind. This idea became manifest in the American national park model: expel the indigenous inhabitants from a remote place, and designate the area inside the fence as “nature”.

This radical human-nature separation puts our very survival at risk. As Julian Hoffman says in this remarkable, illuminating book, our dominant consumer capitalist culture is built on a related fantasy: “the quixotic notion that we can live outside the planet’s natural systems and verifiable parameters”.