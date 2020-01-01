This handsome and profusely illustrated book draws our attention to something that we do not tend to notice much: the courthouses that are a significant element in the public architecture of Ireland and bind together the cities and towns of the island.

Judith Hill provides a keynote architectural history of Irish courthouses, amplified by the magnificent gazetteer of courthouses of Eve McAulay and Colum O’Riordan, both of the Irish Architectural Archive, which along with the Courts Service has contributed much to the publication.