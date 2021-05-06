Inventory of a Life Mislaid: An Unreliable Memoir – Tell us more, Marina Warner

A dazzling, intimate autobiographical work by a writer of rare allure and learning

Brian Dillon

Marina Warner in 2016. Photograph: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty

Marina Warner in 2016. Photograph: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty

In George Sand’s 1864 novella Laura, a young man and woman who have been studying rocks and crystals in a museum are magically transported inside a glittering diode: a world in miniature, filled with wonders. This is what reading Marina Warner feels like.

Essayist, scholar, fabulist, scintillating critic of art, literature and life – Warner is a writer of extravagant learning and rare allure. Whether her subject is ancient or modern, hallowed or mundane, she is able to take a single object, image or even word and make it vibrate with meaning.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.