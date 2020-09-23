Indelicacy: An extraordinary feminist fable about women and art

“In books I found even more strongly my desire to write, to write back to them and their jagged, perfect words. I found life that ran close to my own.”

The narrator of Amina Cain’s bewitching debut novel is recently married and searching for the meaning of life through art. In her early 20s, in an unnamed time and place, Vitoria has gone from rags to riches virtually overnight, when a wealthy man visiting the museum where she works as a cleaner falls for her and proposes.