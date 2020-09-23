Indelicacy: An extraordinary feminist fable about women and art

Amina Cain’s debut novel on the art monster within is remarkable in its scope

Sarah Gilmartin
Amina Cain

Amina Cain

“In books I found even more strongly my desire to write, to write back to them and their jagged, perfect words. I found life that ran close to my own.”

The narrator of Amina Cain’s bewitching debut novel is recently married and searching for the meaning of life through art. In her early 20s, in an unnamed time and place, Vitoria has gone from rags to riches virtually overnight, when a wealthy man visiting the museum where she works as a cleaner falls for her and proposes.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.