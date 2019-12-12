In Defence of Open Society: George Soros’s worldview laid out
Book review: Insight into how billionaire thinks liberal democracies should work
George Soros: Orbán running a ‘mafia state’ in Hungary. Photograph: Oliver Hoslet/AFP/Getty
The impact of a political decision can sometimes mean the difference between life and death.
George Soros discovered this as a 14-year-old running messages across Budapest for the Jewish Council during Hungary’s Nazi occupation in 1944. As the 89-year-old Hungarian-American Jewish philanthropist aptly puts it in the opening pages of In Defence of Open Society “in abnormal times the normal rules don’t apply.”