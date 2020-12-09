In Bed with the Blueshirts: What happens in Cabinet....

Vincent Browne asks the same question every time we meet. Without fail, he asks whether I have kept a daily diary of political life. He reminds me that in politics the crises of yesterday are quickly forgotten due to the demands of today. Vincent occasionally suggests there may be value in such diaries. There is normally a glint in his eye when this suggestion is made. The glint that sends a shiver down the spine of any politician.

My answer always is the same. I have detailed notes of political life, arranged in stacks of notebooks. When considering their use and leaving aside the basic issue of legibility, more serious considerations matter. Matters of confidence, legal obligations as an office holder; all these concerns will result in my notes staying out of the public eye.