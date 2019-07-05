The poetry of allegory seems to require a style which risks bare-bones sparseness, patiently avoiding idioms or historical references which might tip the reader off too quickly to any one ostensible subject.

Ilya Kaminsky’s Deaf Republic (Faber, £10.99) adopts just such a simple style: clear but affectless images are set alongside matter-of-fact reports of violence in the book’s imagined republic, a world shaped by the killing of a deaf boy by soldiers.