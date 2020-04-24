I Want You to Know We’re Still Here: The long trail of memory

Book review: Esther Safran Foer’s moving memoir explores her family’s tragic history

Niamh Donnelly
Esther Safran Foer discovered she had a half-sister who was killed during the war. Photograph: Matt McClain /The Washington Post via Getty Images

Flip through Esther Safran Foer’s first book, I Want You to Know We’re Still Here, and you’ll find photos. Recent photos, old photos. Children, adults, elderly people. A wedding. A gravestone. A couple, out for a stroll with a baby in a pram, watchtowers, run-down barracks, and a barbed wire fence in the background.

None of these photos is annotated.

