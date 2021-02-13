How to Avoid a Climate Disaster; and The Physics of Climate Change
Bill Gates and Lawrence Krauss focus on the unfolding horror of environmental ruin
Planet Earth: Half-hearted and slowly adopted actions won’t work – “a 50 per cent drop in emissions wouldn’t stop the rise in temperatures, it would only slow things down”.
Twentieth-century wealth was built with ever-expanding quantities of fossil fuels. Their widespread exploitation and availability was critical to growing economies, to increasing international travel and to emerging globalisation.
And yet a majority of humankind has come to realise the quicker the world stops their use in the 21st century, the sooner economies get on a path to long-term sustainability and have some chance of avoiding climate disaster.