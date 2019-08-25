On August 5th 1975 an Irish Times reader wrote to me as this newspaper’s Religious Affairs Correspondent seeking advice on how he might respond to “a young relative, who was an RC but has joined a sect started in the USA”.

The anxious reader had forgotten the sect’s name but remembered that they published “a bi-monthly named Plain Truth and have an institution with a name like Ambassador College in some part of England.” Specifically, he wondered if I was “aware of any critical comments on this sect which may have been published as, say a booklet, leaflet or periodical.”