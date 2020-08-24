Housing Shock is a valuable book. Buy, read and share it

Housing was one of the defining issues of this year’s general election. Respondents to the RTÉ exit poll in February listed it as their second most important concern at 26 per cent.

While the health and economic impacts of Covid-19 have understandably overtaken all other issues, housing is still at the forefront of many people’s minds. The Irish Times IPSOS/MRBI poll in June listed housing as the most pressing non-Covid issue for voters, at 17 per cent statewide and 25 per cent in Dublin.