Consider this the non-fiction family history as potential Netflix saga, with dramatic opening scene already written and ready to shoot. The protagonist: Hadley Freeman, a long-time staff writer for the Guardian with roots on both sides of the Atlantic, who makes a pilgrimage to her grandmother’s house in Florida and discovers an entire world in the back of the wardrobe.

The grandmother, Sala Glass (originally Glahs), was something of an enigma, a wartime transplant to middle America who never quite fit, and who held fast to her identity as a fashionable and glamorous French resident for the decades-long duration of her displacement. However necessary her exile, she never fully accepted it. Sala lived a life of the proverbial quiet desperation in suburban America, married to a man she did not love.