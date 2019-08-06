Modern economic progress puts pressure on urban housing: people pour into cities and as their incomes rise they spread out, buying bigger and better dwellings even as average household size falls. The result is urban sprawl. More city-dwellers using more space per person cause urban land-cover to grow faster than the urban population. This is a ubiquitous 20th-century process that no major city in the world has managed to avoid.

One recent study of a global sample of cities found that their population density in 2000 was a quarter of what it was a century earlier. The transport revolution for long made this process painless: trains, buses and cars made it easy and attractive for city-dwellers to spread into the suburbs.