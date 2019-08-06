Home. Why Public Housing Is the Answer – a fluent, serious book by Eoin Ó Broin

Book review: The Sinn Féin TD addresses the difficulties, but does not claim any simple solutions

Tony Fahey
Dublin City Council flats complex, Ringsend in Dublin: Eoin Ó Broin’s centrepiece is a much-enlarged programme of public housing, representing a scale and diversity of State activity in housing that could be thought of as a return to what was the norm in Ireland from the 1930s to the 1980s. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Dublin City Council flats complex, Ringsend in Dublin: Eoin Ó Broin’s centrepiece is a much-enlarged programme of public housing, representing a scale and diversity of State activity in housing that could be thought of as a return to what was the norm in Ireland from the 1930s to the 1980s. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Modern economic progress puts pressure on urban housing: people pour into cities and as their incomes rise they spread out, buying bigger and better dwellings even as average household size falls. The result is urban sprawl. More city-dwellers using more space per person cause urban land-cover to grow faster than the urban population. This is a ubiquitous 20th-century process that no major city in the world has managed to avoid.

One recent study of a global sample of cities found that their population density in 2000 was a quarter of what it was a century earlier. The transport revolution for long made this process painless: trains, buses and cars made it easy and attractive for city-dwellers to spread into the suburbs.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.