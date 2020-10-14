Home Stretch: Graham Norton’s popular fiction version of a queer novel
Book review: Graham Norton’s third novel traverses tragedy and humour with equal aplomb
Comedian, talk show host and author Graham Norton.
It has to be one of the strangest ever career moves that Graham Norton, once a gloriously trashy comedian and presenter of X-rated late-night talk shows, now finds himself a bestselling novelist and one of the most universally beloved faces of the BBC.
Or perhaps his taking up the pen shouldn’t be that surprising, a quick glance at Norton’s Instagram reveals his penchant for obscure fiction, with titles such as Albert French’s Billy and Susan Ertz’s Madame Claire recently winning him over.