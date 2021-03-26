His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie: Not your average old wives’ tale

“They deposited me in front of our two families. I was acutely aware of every eye inspecting me for flaws.” We first meet Aki, the 21-year-old protagonist of His Only Wife, on the morning of her wedding to Elikem Ganyo, a handsome, rich businessman who is, in Aki’s hometown of Ho in Ghana, widely considered to be that most universal of terms: a total catch.

The favourite son of a wealthy family, employers to many of the community, Eli is also clever and considerate, good in bed, and – get this – he’s even willing to make his own breakfast in the mornings, a cause for consternation for Aki, whose traditional values will come to be tested over the course of an engaging, quietly provocative debut.