Hero: a poem about Robert Mugabe by Kevin Higgins

The day you fall, bawling into the world

in a village northeast of Salisbury;

in faraway Florida, Sidney Poitier is busy

being one day old. In Moscow heavily scarved

women mark the anniversary:

Lenin - One Month Dead Today.

Your two older brothers soon join him.

And your father, Gabriel, scarpers.

You are ten years old. It is nineteen thirty four

and all down to you. Mission schools,

then university. You are a teacher.

Your only son dies of cerebral malaria.

For subversive speech,

you are under arrest. Ten years.

You study law. The Party

chooses you. Rocket launchers

and Chairman Mao. You look in the mirror

one morning and see: His Excellency Comrade President.

Your name on the lips of a continent.

In the final act you start gifting

farms the white man stole

to your friends. One for everyone

in the audience. As the supermarket shelves empty,

your life fills up with dead people.

The country may be living on Styrofoam and grass

but will sing your name

one last time. The air fat with laughter

as you step into the TV to say

“We don’t cheat; but on the other side…

all sorts of irregularities.”

A foreign journalist is arrested

on the tenth floor

of a hotel near the airport.

Silence,

but for the sound of an occasional dog barking

on Samora Machel Avenue.

Outside your office the sign:

Mugabe is right. It is two thousand and eight

and all down to you.

This poem first appeared in Kevin Higgins’ collection Frightening New Furniture (Salmon, 2010)