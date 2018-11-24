Hennessy New Irish Writing: November 2018 winning poems

ANDREA WARD

Some Nowhere

The clear-edged centre of a ghosting

world moves with me from vanished

town and shoreline into the nothing

ahead, aside, that spawns defined

proximities – the rough-cut granite

of pier wall, the shell-flecked paving,

the stone-lipped drop to the lower

level greying to harboured haze.

Figures loom lucid, then fade past.

It is a summer here of sorts. The sun

blurs weakly on, dims off.

An empty bench in close-up blazons

scored initials ringed by jagged hearts.

Somewhere the sea laps whisperings.

No birds today. Gulls, terns that skim

and slice the wind’s clean sweep don’t dare

a world of guess.

Then how was it

for you, mother, your wedding gold

worn thin, loose between knuckle

and knuckle, until it slipped into

some nowhere along shifting

corridors of a home not yours,

where you paced hand in hand

with one old stranger or another,

defining him your own?

Nursery Crime

Ring a wrong of jangle keys

a pocketful of dearth

Four and twenty blackbirds

chime havoc in the heart

Shrink the heart with shaming

Make it keep account

Twist the song to locking

Pluck the clockwork out

Purse the savage silence

Stitch the gaping mouth

For if the throat should open

if the captive sing

then infinitude of blackbirds

terror taking wing

Andrea Ward has worked as a secondary teacher in Dublin and in a school for township children in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. Memoir pieces of hers have been broadcast on RTE’s Sunday Miscellany. Since June 2017 her poetry has been published in Skylight 47 and twice in Crannóg

AUDREY MOLLOY

At the Shell Midden

Even now, we live among layers.

If you crumble or dig,

you don’t know what you’ll find.

Within the layers are lives:

in the Burgess Shale, where Walcott sifted for clues to our demise,

or deep in cores of ice-eons flaked in a frozen mille-feuille,

and here, under the sandstone overhang

of an Aboriginal shell midden,

where my daughter crouches from a summer downpour.

Layers, other girls, crouch too or, cross-legged,

suck clams from heart-shaped shells,

preserved now in pumice and sand.

Plunge your hand in this cool floor and there are older girls,

women discarded,

gone to shells

when small pox burned them down

like great libraries, unwritten,

lost to eagle and wind.

Where will our layers lie?

And what of all the shells to come?

Sixty millennia yet to whistle through;

my girl’s cotton dress and bucket gone,

her bones gone, tongue forgotten, her tea-parties

another stratum in the midden.

The beach is not ours any more than the sky-

we belong to the land.

In this long line of girls

hunkers mine, hiding from my calls to come home.

Audrey Molloy was born in Dublin and grew up in rural Wexford. She now lives in Sydney, where she works as an optometrist and medical writer. Her poetry has recently appeared in the Moth, Crannog, The Irish Times, Orbis, Meanjin, Cordite, Banshee and Popshot. Audrey’s work has been nominated for the Forward Prize and she is one of Eyewear Publishing’s Best New British and Irish Poets 2018. She was runner-up for the 2017 Moth Poetry Prize and has been shortlisted for several other poetry awards. audreymolloy.com