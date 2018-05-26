Hennessy New Irish Writing: May 2018’s winning poems

A Subjective History of Orchids

As a child, I saw African orchids on TV.

They were salacious.

I was guilty.

Collectors, who were men,

first raped the rainforests

in order to harvest

every single orchid.

The Suffragettes attacked

the Orchid House at Kew.

It was a bastion of male

brutality.

Some are not beautiful

but still transfix.

Some kill.

Darwin wrote a book,

Various Contrivances

by which Orchids

are Fertilised by Insects

It does not illuminate

anything.

It is not altogether clear

whether orchids

actually originate here

on this planet

Real orchids are sometimes

mistaken for plastic.

Indigenous Irish orchids

will not embarrass you.

They huddle among pale rocks

in the Burren.

One summer, I found them

on rough ground at Westside

among beer cans and condoms.

This summer there were none.

Electrification

My mother never saw a penguin

until, as a young woman,

she visited Edinburgh zoo.

She was astonished. By the time

I was twenty-five there was nothing

left new

those eggs they eat in Thailand

with a fully-developed chick inside

gave me pause

for a second, but by twenty-nine

every image was already

burned into my brain

sequences of blazing neurons

every possible combination

and though I liked

the phosphorescence

even that was supplemented

with those mushrooms

and that Australian who visited

me later in London.

My mother remembers

electrification but in ninety-eight

I brushed against heaven

and it wasn’t all that.

Thick and Thin

Once in what I recognized to be

the thick of it I took myself out

for sushi, ordered norimaki

and green tea from the smiling waitress

in her lilac and cream kimono.

It was early the place was empty

everything so still and so pretty

I poured tea into a china bowl

slowly forgetting all about me

Rachel Coventry lives in Galway where she is studying for a doctorate in Heidegger’s Poetics. Her poetry has appeared in many journals including Poetry Ireland Review, The SHop, Cyphers, Banshee, and the Honest Ulsterman. In 2016, she won the Galway University Hospitals Arts Trust Annual Poetry Competition and was short-listed for the Patrick Kavanagh Poetry Prize. Her debut collection Afternoon Drinking in the Jolly Butchers is published by Salmon poetry.