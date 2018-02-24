Hennessy New Irish Writing: February 2018, winning poems by James Finnegan

you can’t blame the water

one

the water says I mean you no harm you drown

the rope says I mean you no good or bad you hang

on better days the horse pulls your long boat

along the canal

two

the wind bears you no ill-will

you are blown off a cliff-edge

maybe it couldn’t happen to a nicer person

but it did dry your clothes yesterday

three

the snow surrounds you it is cool

but not calculating

it did not intend being part of an avalanche



four

the tree on top of you is incapable of empathy

it was just as surprised by the storm as you

five

the mudslide always likes a soft landing

your log cabin - it would be a log cabin

happened to be along its route

there was no intention to cut off your air

six

the hairdryer in the bathwater

feels like a cliché

but did not intend to shock you

seven

and all those cars

are merely metal on the move

eight

the river bears you no grudge

nor does it remember you

what Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958) does not know is

that tall thin hooded crows dance on your name

that Watson-Crick and Wilkins steal your work

that the men get the Nobel

that the woman does not



that your time at Kings would be taut

that you would gain renown for virus structures

that Photo 51 would wing its way into consciousness

that x-rays would pierce your ovaries

that you would thrive at Birkbeck

that you would die at thirty-seven

that later in Paris Mering burns your letters

that tall thin hooded crows still eat food alone

The poet

In 2016 James Finnegan was highly commended in the Patrick Kavanagh Poetry Competition, shortlisted for Over The Edge New Writer of the Year, published in The Bombay Review and The Canterbury Festival Anthology for Poet of the Year 2016. In 2017 he was published in Skylight47, Sarasvati, North West Words, CYPHERS (May and November) and had three poems shortlisted in the Canterbury Festival Anthology for Poet of The Year 2017. Finnegan taught in St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, and holds a doctor of philosophy in living educational theory and has a first full collection of poems forthcoming (June 2018) with Eyewear Publishing.