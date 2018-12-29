Hennessy New Irish Writing: December 2018’s winning poems

ARS POETICA

Sometimes, a poem

enters you

in the middle of the night,

saying things

you wouldn’t dream

of admitting

in your saner moments.

Saying things

you could never tell

your mother; insisting

on the truth

of a voice

blazing in the dark

centre

of your body

in tongues of fire.

Taunting you

with glimpses

of the Promised

Land – like a gift

from dangerous Gods.

ULTRASOUND

You might want to weed the garden

now that the days are growing longer

and the weeds are beginning to choke

the young shoots in the vegetable patch.

That rose bush, which you planted

over the placenta of your first child,

needs dead-heading, if there is to be any hope

of new blooms in the Spring.

The house needs a tidy: all those odd socks

at the bottom of the laundry basket

need sorting into pairs; the fridge needs a clean –

half-eaten dinners mouldering

under saucers, the cheese growing a blue fuzz.

And that drawer, needs clearing – stuffed full

of Sellotape and string, single earrings and keys

to doors you have never opened.

You might want to light a candle –

the one you have been saving since your birthday;

perhaps some incense. You could offer a prayer

to propitiate the Gods – if you still remember

any of the words. The Hail Mary is handy;

you used to know it by heart.

Then lay the brown envelope down

on the kitchen table, take a sharp knife

and slit it open.

Siobhán Mac Mahon is a poet, studying for an MA in creative writing at UCD. She has been performing her poetry and creating Spoken Word projects for many years, combining poetry with music, dance and with film. Winner of the 2017 Womad poetry slam and the Ilkley Literature Festival open Mic. Her poetry has been published in a Bloodaxe anthology, Hallelujah for 50 Foot Women, and in Skylight 47

__________________________

DC Fitzsimons

CLOSER

I shaved your hair onto the living room floor.

Alone, together, for the first time

since I was ten, when we took the train

to Portlaoise Prison to visit Uncle Eddie.

I thought your tumour would teach me

to accept the years we lost while you too were inside,

and the other years you retreated

deeper and deeper inside yourself, and to forgive.

My hands caressed the familiar shape

of your head. Your skull

I held like a precious stone.

After I lifted you up

to the dark of your room to rest,

I swept and gathered the thin,

grey, dusty clumps.

Now you are no longer with us.

All that remains: the silver urn on Ma’s fireplace,

your hair in a jewelry box under my bed.

DC Fitzsimons is a Dublin-based writer and IADT graduate. His work has been published in the Stinging Fly, Upstart.ie, The Guardian Poetry Workshop. He is working towards his first collection of poetry and a book of short stories

