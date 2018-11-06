Helen Cullen on ‘The Lost Letters of William Woolf’: Book Club podcast

Listen to the author discuss her debut novel
Helen Cullen: author of The Lost Letters of William Woolf

Helen Cullen: author of The Lost Letters of William Woolf

 

Helen Cullen sat down with Martin Doyle, Books Editor of The Irish Times, to discuss how she became a writer and the process of writing her acclaimed debut novel, The Lost Letters of William Woolf. The interview took place late last month in The Book Centre, a majestic bookshop that was formerly a cinema in the heart of Waterford city, as part of the Waterford Writers Weekend festival curated by Rick O’Shea.

Irish Times Book Club podcast

In a wide-ranging conversation they discuss the value of workshopping, the influence of music on creative writing, the lost art of letter writing, the meaning of love and the prospect of the novel’s adaptation for television by the makers of Downton Abbey. Have a listen, and then look back over the month of articles published in our Irish Times Book Club series.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.