Helen Cullen on ‘The Lost Letters of William Woolf’: Book Club podcast

Helen Cullen sat down with Martin Doyle, Books Editor of The Irish Times, to discuss how she became a writer and the process of writing her acclaimed debut novel, The Lost Letters of William Woolf. The interview took place late last month in The Book Centre, a majestic bookshop that was formerly a cinema in the heart of Waterford city, as part of the Waterford Writers Weekend festival curated by Rick O’Shea.

Irish Times Book Club podcast

In a wide-ranging conversation they discuss the value of workshopping, the influence of music on creative writing, the lost art of letter writing, the meaning of love and the prospect of the novel’s adaptation for television by the makers of Downton Abbey. Have a listen, and then look back over the month of articles published in our Irish Times Book Club series.