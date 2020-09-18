Hedge School 2020: an Irish drumbeat with a global resonance
Sometimes when things fall apart it can bring us closer together, says Kathy Scott
Kathy Scott: “Everyone is welcome at Hedge School. It’s an informal training ground where we can come together and ask big questions that inspire us to nudge our human capacity forward.”
In March, the world stopped and our human story was radically disrupted. Some glitches in the matrix have been exposed, revealing the fragility of our world while also revealing the power of our interconnectedness as a human species.
Sometimes opportunity can present itself in times of crisis. And as we remain suspended in a world between worlds I find myself wondering what wants to emerge from this emergency.