Handiwork: A beautiful rendering of the passing of days

Book review: Sara Baume’s writing is measured, gorgeous and full of ‘poetic coincidences’

Kerri Ní Dochartaigh
Irish author Sara Baume’s new book is is an ode to spaces that are safe. Photograph: Jay Armstrong

There is a line in Sara Baume’s last book, A Line Made by Walking, which embedded itself so deeply in me I knew I’d read every single thing she ever wrote: “I’ll make a home in my routine. And this will be enough for me.”

Her new book, published by the increasingly excellent Tramp Press – her first non-fiction – could be compared with Denise Riley’s Time Lived, Without Its Flow in how beautifully rendered the passing of days is – or with Maggie Nelson’s Bluets, in how delicately the poetry of the work is presented on the page.

