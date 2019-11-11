Our country took its first fledgling steps as a nation on January 7th, 1922 when the Irish Free State was born and with Growing Up With Ireland, veteran journalist Valerie Cox attempts to give voice to those who were born into this new nation.

She spoke to 26 citizens, all born between 1922 and 1927, and documents a wonderful array of memories. These are the bystanders of history. The ones in the crowd as de Valera spoke or as war was declared. This is a book for the personal memory that gives you a snapshot of the people that lived through momentous times.