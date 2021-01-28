Gratitude: Powerful portrait of old age resonates long after reading

“Have you ever wondered how many times in your life you’ve really said thank you? A genuine thank you. Expressed your gratitude, your recognition, your debt? And to whom?”

Delphine de Vigan’s sixth novel is a slim but powerful meditation on the nature of gratitude: in the midst of countless automatic expressions of thanks, how do we express a deep and true gratitude to those whom we owe the most? To life itself? Are we cognisant of the liberation that comes with offering gratitude where it is due? And the torment that comes with leaving it too late?