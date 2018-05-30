‘Grace’ by Paul Lynch wins Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award

Paul Lynch has won the €15,000 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award 2017 for his Famine novel, Grace, at the opening night of Listowel Writers’ Week in Kerry. Adjudicators Jane Urquhart and Alex Preston chose it from a shortlist that included Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends; Bernard MacLaverty’s Midwinter Break; Lisa Harding’s Harvesting; and Frank McGuinness’s The Woodcutter and His Family.

Charles Shafaieh, reviewing for The Irish Times, called it “haunting and poetic”. “Unlike the ‘novelese’ favoured by too many contemporary writers, these are sentences worth reading slowly. Though only suggesting the possibility of future greatness with Grace, Lynch has given us poignant glimpses of the human body’s limits, that peculiar messiness of identity, and what happens when parts of a society fail to help, or even acknowledge, those in need.”

Grace, which is published in paperback by Oneworld on June 7th, has been shortlisted for the £25,000 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction (the winner is to be revealed on June 16th) and the $5,000 William Saroyan International Prize for Writing. It will be June’s Irish Times Book Club selected title.

The €8,000 Pigott Poetry Prize was awarded to Colette Bryce for her collection Selected Poems 2000-2014. Adjudicators Billy Collins and Deryn Rees Jones selected the work from a shortlist that included Michael Longley’s Angel Hill and Sinéad Morrissey’s On Balance, winner of the 2017 Forward Prize for Best Collection and 2017 Poetry Book Society Choice Award.

The 48th annual Listowel Writers’ Week was officially opened this evening by award-winning US poet Billy Collins. Festival chairperson Liz Dunn said: “This year’s festival programme is outstanding and covers such a wide variety of literature and responses to literature, that there really is something for everyone. It certainly justifies our Best Irish Festival 2018 award.”

The John B Keane Lifetime Achievement Award, in association with Mercier Press, was presented to poet Edna O’Brien in recognition of her outstanding contribution to literature internationally.

The festival continues until Sunday, June 3rd, and will feature a host of international and national writers including festival president Colm Tóibín, Margaret Drabble, Anthony Horowitz, Michael Longley, Colette Bryce and Eimear McBride.

Listowel Writers’s Week: full list of Prizewinners

Winners and Shortlisted

The Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award

Winner: Paul Lynch, Grace

Paul Lynch, Grace Sally Rooney, Conversations with Friends

Lisa Harding, Harvesting

Frank McGuinness, The Woodcutter and His Family

Bernard MacLaverty, Midwinter Break

Pigott Poetry Prize

Winner: Colette Bryce, Selected Poems 2000-2014

Colette Bryce, Selected Poems 2000-2014 Michael Longley, Angel Hill

Sinéad Morrissey, On Balance

Bryan MacMahon Short Story Award

Winner: David O’Donovan, Skinned Knees

David O’Donovan, Skinned Knees Paul Lenehan, Stories for Girls

Patrick Freyne, August from Another Walthamstow

Joseph Sweeney, Halla

Niamh McCabe, This Much is Known

Duais Foras Na Gaeilge

Winner: Simon Ó’ Faoláin, El Memorioso

Simon Ó’ Faoláin, El Memorioso Simon Ó’Faoláin, Cánóg Dhubh

Máire Ní Bhriain, Copóg

Máire Ní Bhriain, Éabha sa Ghleann

Micheál Ó Ruairc, Bhíomar ag dul ar saoire go hEochaill

Single Poem

Winner: Jeremiah Curtin, Remembering Dominic Nesbitt

Jeremiah Curtin, Remembering Dominic Nesbitt Zillah Bowes, The Valley With Me

Judy Kane, Right of Way

Kathryn Burke, Picking Over the Remains

David Butler, Sound

Poetry Collection

Winner: Eilis Stanley, Medulla

Eilis Stanley, Medulla Eoin Hegarty, Bronze

Zillah Bowes, The Valley the Air

Listowel Writers’ Week Originals Competition - Humorous Essay

Winner: Kevin Foley, Essay on the Merits of Winking in January

Kevin Foley, Essay on the Merits of Winking in January Séamas McNally, Maintenance with Mabel

Brian Buckley, It’s All in the Mind

Stephen Coronella, My Time Has Come: Bearded Men are Back

Laura Gannon, The Day the Dial-Up Died

Rose Servitova, Up with the Waterford Stanley, Down with the Sod of Turf

Patrick Lynch, Croke Park Man

Con Houlihan Young Journalist Award

Diarmaid Blehein, A Korean Wedding – Where the Guests Come First

Creative Writing for Adults with Special Needs

1st: Ricky Coonan, It Will Be Okay

2nd: Jack Doherty, Trucks

Eamon Keane Full Length Play in association with Siamsa Tíre

Winner: Fergal O’Byrne, Extremophiles

Fergal O’Byrne, Extremophiles Brendan Griffin, A Thousand Moments of Extraordinary Pleasure

John McManus, Lone Wolf

Nicola Keane, Close Enough to Feale

John McManus, An Ill Wind

Neil Flynn, A Bird Came Down the Walk

Patrick Hull, Seeking Apartment with a Kitchen View

Local Heritage Writing

1st Bryan MacMahon - The Great Famine in Tralee and North Kerry

2nd Paddy McGuinness - The Castlebar International Song Contest 1966-1988

Creative Writing

Elleesa Rushby, New Pet

Creative Writing for Youth

Creative Writing for 9 Years & Under: 1st: Maria Lenny, The Play Date; 2nd: Anna O’Sullivan, When My Friend Came to Tea; 3rd: Aisling Carroll, Ophelia

Creative Writing for 12 Years & Under: 1st: Charlotte Williams, Colours; 2nd: Cornelia Mangan, The King and Queen of China; 3rd: Victoria Lunin, Wild Life

Creative Writing for 15 Years & Under: 1st: Charlie Fitzgerald, Apocalypse; 2nd: Evelyn Flynn, Stress; 3rd: Ellie Ní Chearmada, Nellie

Creative Writing for 18 Years & Under: 1st: Freyja Hellebust, Literary Ghosts; 2nd: Sorcha Kennelly, Shift; 3rd: Gráinne Fitzgerald, January Tenth

Creative Writing for Special Educational Needs