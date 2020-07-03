Good Morning, Destroyer of Men’s Souls: Humanising the story of addiction

The subject of addiction and recovery is so popular in the memoir genre that is has its own subsection of the recovery memoir. What is less charted, and arguably more interesting for it, is the story of the people who love and live with addicts. Codependency is the clinical term for such relationships, the intricate psychology of which Nina Renata Aron makes vividly clear in her brilliant new memoir.

Good Morning, Destroyer of Men’s Souls grabs you right from its wonderful title and doesn’t let go until it has explained, in searing detail, the circumstances that led a mother of two young children to leave her husband and her financially secure marriage for an addict with whom she had a brief relationship when she was 18.