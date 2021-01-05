Good Grief: Pragmatic, inspiring memoir by ‘twin widows’

“Grief is more than the price of love. It is love. We must learn not just to love with it, but to make it welcome.”

Catherine Mayer, bestselling author, award-winning journalist and co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party and her mother, Anne Mayer Bird, an arts publicist, were widowed within 41 days of each other in 2020. They have written this remarkable memoir to share their experiences and offer some pragmatic and philosophical insights.