Good Grief: Pragmatic, inspiring memoir by ‘twin widows’
Book review: Mother and daughter Anne Mayer Bird and Catherine Mayer offer profound insight into process of bereavement
Catherine Mayer was married to Andy Gill, the founding member of British punk band Gang of Four. Photograph: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images
“Grief is more than the price of love. It is love. We must learn not just to love with it, but to make it welcome.”
Catherine Mayer, bestselling author, award-winning journalist and co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party and her mother, Anne Mayer Bird, an arts publicist, were widowed within 41 days of each other in 2020. They have written this remarkable memoir to share their experiences and offer some pragmatic and philosophical insights.