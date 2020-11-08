Goldsmiths Prize: The weird, the wonderful and the man-mermaid sex scene

The Goldsmiths Prize celebrates novelty in novels – “fiction that breaks the mould”. This usually results in the most interesting shortlist of any of the annual literary prizes, and so it is again this year. Each of these six books is in some way new, surprising or delightful – and a few are all three. Here’s my digest of them.

Mr Beethoven

By Paul Griffiths

Henningham Family Press, £12.99

Griffiths is an Oulipian – one who writes using formal constraints – and an excerpt from his novel let me tell you (telling Ophelia’s story using only the words she speaks in Hamlet) was a highlight of last year’s Penguin Book of Oulipo.