Glossy: The inside story of Vogue: A history of the magazine, full of stories

“Vogue magazine started, like so many great things do, in the spare room of someone’s house.” Thus begins this epic history of a publication that today, 150 years later, can claim more than 427 million digital consumers, 88 million in print, and online video content that generates in excess of one billion monthly views.

Author Nina Sophia Miralles, founder of a London-focused cultural magazine, has provided an exhaustive and very entertaining history of a legendary organisation from its inception in New York in 1892 as a society rag to its present existence as a multinational corporation and uncontested market leader. It is full of stories.