How Do We Get These Lives? asks the second poem in Vona Groarke’s seventh poetry collection Double Negative (Gallery, €11.95). “You want to be gentle, of course you do, /to slip through as your body does . . .” Then Groarke characteristically turns and the volta answers with eight terrifying, glittering lines of an extended metaphor:

But someone has stitched these little traps

like tiny mirror sequins to your clothes

so every time you move you think

you can’t afford the glare.

When you shut your eyes, it’s as if

the white sheet all this flickers on

slips down an inch inside its clips

and the clips don’t move at all.