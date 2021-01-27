Getting to know the neighbours: Germany and France

Until recently, most bookshops I know in Dublin and London had sections on Germany that were staggeringly limited. If there were 10 titles, you could be sure eight were about Hitler, the Nazis and the Holocaust. If you were lucky the other two were about East Germany and its Stasi secret police. This focus on the – admittedly fascinating – half-century between Hitler’s rise and the Berlin Wall’s fall eclipsed everything that went before and since.

The last years have widened the gaze somewhat, but even the latest batch of British books about Germany says as much about the authors as their subject. One popular history book took the Eurotrash route, portraying Germany as a madhouse of nudists, Nazis and eccentrics; another short history rammed home simplistic theses with the petulant conviction of a British public school debater; a third idealised Germany beyond recognition as part of the author’s mournful reflection on Brexit Britain.