Generation Rent: Similarities will resonate deeply with Irish readers

“Generation Rent: Why You Can’t Buy a Home (Or Even Rent a Good One) is ultimately the story of how the UK turned its youth into an asset class.” From that powerful opening uppercut, Chloe Timperley lands punch after punch on a rental system that is dysfunctional, demeaning and downright unfair.

Combining interviews with a wide range of tenants and landlords with Timperley’s own experience in the financial services industry, backed up with a healthy battery of academic sources, Generation Rent tells the human story of the private rental market in the UK.