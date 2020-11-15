Generation Rent: Similarities will resonate deeply with Irish readers

Book review: Chloe Timperley’s examination of the dysfunctional rental market lands every punch says Eoin Ó Broin

Eoin O Broin
Generation Rent combines interviews, experience and academic sources to tell the human story of the rental market in the UK. Photograph: Getty Images

“Generation Rent: Why You Can’t Buy a Home (Or Even Rent a Good One) is ultimately the story of how the UK turned its youth into an asset class.” From that powerful opening uppercut, Chloe Timperley lands punch after punch on a rental system that is dysfunctional, demeaning and downright unfair.

Combining interviews with a wide range of tenants and landlords with Timperley’s own experience in the financial services industry, backed up with a healthy battery of academic sources, Generation Rent tells the human story of the private rental market in the UK.

