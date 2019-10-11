Funeral of writer Ulick O’Connor to take place in Rathgar

The funeral of Ulick O’Connor, writer, poet, historian and public intellectual, takes place this morning. The funeral mass will be at the Church of the Three Patrons in Rathgar, Dublin, where he lived throughout his life in the Fairfield Park house that was his childhood home.

Mr O’Connor died on Monday, aged 90. He would have been 91 on October 12th.

Chief mourner is his niece Mary (daughter of Mr Connor’s late sister Noirin Buckley), along with her sons, Mr O’Connor’s nephews Neil, Mark and Peter Buckley. Both the President and the Taoiseach’s aide -de-camps are expected to attend the funeral. Mr O’Connor was the eldest of five children, and his brothers Michael, Garrett and Donough also pre-deceased him.

Mass will be celebrated by Fr Patrick Ryan, of the Mill Hill Fathers, a missionary order in Orwell Park, Rathgar, followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

This week President Michael D Higgins extended his condolences to O’Connor’s family, friends and “all those whose lives he touched in so many ways”. He said “I was proud to have him as a friend.”.

Mr O’Connor was a barrister for 15 years before becoming a full time writer. He wrote biographies of Oliver St John Gogarty and Brendan Behan, books on the Troubles and the Celtic Revival, several poetry collections, and in 2001 the autobiographical The Ulick O’Connor Diaries 1970-1981: A Cavalier Irishman.

Appointed to the board of Abbey Theatre in 1982, where a number of his plays were staged, he was also a member of Aosdána.

He was a frequent and outspoken guest on The Late Late Show in the 1970s and 1980s, and a controversial and argumentative commentator on social, cultural and political issues.