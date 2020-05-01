Former state pathologist Marie Cassidy to publish memoir in October

Hachette Books Ireland has acquired former state pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy’s memoir Beyond the Tape from literary agent Faith O’Grady of the Lisa Richards Agency. It will be published on October 2nd.

Cassidy was Ireland’s State Pathologist from 2004 until 2018 and was involved in many high-profile cases, including the Stardust exhumation and the deaths of Siobhan Kearney, Rachel O’Reilly, Robert Holohan and Tom O’Gorman.

In Beyond the Tape, Cassidy describes the world of forensic pathology and shares her remarkable journey from working-class Glasgow: a riveting, behind-the-scenes account of real-life forensics, the intricate processes central to solving modern crime, and the stories behind the crime tape of well-known cases.

Cassidy said: “Death is not a headline or an obituary notice, it is something that will happen to us all. I have witnessed death in all its guises. This book is an attempt to enable you to see with my eyes, to walk carefully in my footprints beyond the police tape.”

Publisher Ciara Considine said: “We are delighted to be publishing Marie Cassidy’s memoir. She is an outstanding woman of her time and her keenly observed account gives in-depth insight into the world of forensic pathology, and the real-life stories behind the newspaper headlines.”

The Trinity Long Room Hub has announced its new director as Prof Eve Patten, School of English, Trinity College Dublin. She will succeed Prof Jane Ohlmeyer, whose term will end in June. Prof Patten is currently deputy director and the global director for the School of English. A rofessor in modern literature and culture, Prof Patten has served as Head of School, Director of the Oscar Wilde Centre and co-ordinator of the MPhil in Irish Writing.

